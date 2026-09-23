Russia's non-resource exports exceeded $1.14 bn in first seven months

MOSCOW, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Russia’s non-resource, non-energy exports rose by 8% in the first seven months of this year, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at the nationwide Made in Russia.

"We are also seeing positive dynamics in the first seven months of this year, with growth of 8%," he said as quoted by TASS.

According to Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov, non-resource exports exceeded 96 bln rubles ($1.14 billion).

Of that amount, exports by small and medium-sized enterprises totaled 15.9 bn rubles ($188.61 million).

Russia’s non-resource and non-energy exports increased by 11% in 2025.