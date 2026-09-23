WASHINGTON, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- SpaceXAI's (SPCX) Grok Bot agent surpassed 400,000 users roughly one month after its release, according to Bloomberg.

The Grok Bot reached 418,000 users as of September 14, which was a 24% week-over-week increase, the report said, citing a company presentation held in London. The Grok Bot agent, which was released in mid-August, appears similar to Meta's (META) Muse app, as it can handle tasks across various apps and file types. However, the Grok Bot has been marketed as an enterprise tool, while Muse is more focused on consumers.

Agentic AI has predominantly focused on the enterprise market, such as the Grok Bot along with offerings from Anthropic (ANTHRO) and others. SpaceXAI offers the Grok Bot as a standalone app or through various tiers of AI subscription plans.

SpaceXAI released its latest frontier model, Grok 4.7, on Monday, which the Elon Musk-led company said is its most capable yet for coding and knowledge work.