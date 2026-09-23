DR Congo Ebola outbreak remains uncontrolled: WHO

KINSHASA, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) remains uncontrolled despite a modest decline in infections nationwide, as transmission shifts geographically and spreads toward an international border, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

The country had recorded 7,733 confirmed cases, including 3,732 deaths as of Sunday, according to the WHO Regional Office for Africa, according to Xinhua.

"The outbreak remains uncontrolled and increasingly geographically dispersed," the WHO said, warning that the expansion was putting further pressure on already stretched response resources.

The agency continues to assess the risk of further spread within the DRC as "very high" and the risk to neighboring countries sharing land borders with it as "high."

The outbreak, declared in May, has become the largest and deadliest Ebola outbreak ever recorded in the DRC and the second-largest Ebola outbreak globally, after the 2014-2016 West Africa epidemic