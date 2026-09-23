Rwanda, Belgium restore diplomatic relations

KIGALI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) - Rwanda and Belgium on Tuesday jointly decided to restore diplomatic relations, according to a joint statement released by ministers of foreign affairs of both countries.

The decision followed a series of meetings and informal contacts held between the Rwandan and Belgian foreign ministers over recent months, said the statement.

According to the statement, the two countries will reopen their respective embassies in the near future.

"Belgium and Rwanda reaffirm their commitment to maintaining an open, candid and transparent dialogue," the statement added.

"They have further agreed on renewed principles such as non-interference, mutual respect, and constructive engagement, which will guide their future bilateral relations."

On March 17, 2025, Rwanda severed its diplomatic relations with Belgium.