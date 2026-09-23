Typhoon Dujuan death toll rises to 9 in Japan

TOKYO, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from Typhoon Dujuan, which brought heavy rain to the greater Tokyo area earlier this week, has risen to nine.

Japanese media reported on Wednesday that rescue teams continued to search for four people who remain missing in the neighbouring prefectures of Chiba and Kanagawa. Four deaths had been reported on Tuesday.

Dujuan, the 25th typhoon of the season, has since moved out over the Pacific after causing particularly severe damage in Chiba due to landslides and flooding.