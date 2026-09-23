Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences

DUBAI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- In his capacity as Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (49) of 2026 forming the Board of Trustees of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, chaired by Humaid Mohammed Al Qutami.

The Board includes Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Muhairi, who will serve as Vice Chairman, along with Prof. Dr. Alawi Ali Alsheikh Al Breiki, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Dr. Ahmed Eid Al Mansouri, Dr. Suleiman Mohammed Al Hammadi, Essa Al Haj Khadem Al Maidoor, Abdullah Saeed Belyoahah, and the CEO of the Foundation.

The Resolution is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.