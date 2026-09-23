Global Food Week 2026 to host Abu Dhabi Honey Symposium

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Global Food Week 2026 will host the Abu Dhabi Honey Symposium, organised by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) in collaboration with Apimondia, the International Federation of Beekeepers’ Associations and the world’s leading organisation dedicated to beekeeping, together with ADNEC Group, a Modon company.

The Symposium will be the largest scientific gathering dedicated to beekeeping and honey production across the Middle East and North Africa region. It will serve as the first regional platform bringing together experts, researchers, policymakers and private sector stakeholders to discuss the future of sustainable beekeeping in arid environments.

Held under the theme “Sustainable Beekeeping in Arid Environments: Innovative Solutions and Technologies for Climate Change Adaptation”, the three-day Symposium will convene leading experts, researchers, policymakers and private sector representatives to discuss the latest scientific and technological developments in sustainable beekeeping. The programme will also explore innovative solutions that support food security and strengthen the sector’s ability to address climate-related challenges, while fostering regional and international collaboration and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

The Abu Dhabi Honey Symposium is one of the flagship specialised events within Global Food Week 2026. The Symposium will highlight the UAE’s pioneering experience in developing an integrated model for beekeeping and honey production in arid environments, reinforcing the country's position as a regional and global centre for innovation, research and development in this vital sector.

The event will also showcase national initiatives and programmes that have enhanced the sustainability and productivity of the industry. The Symposium is expected to attract a broad range of participants, including beekeepers, researchers, academics, government entities, international organisations, investors, agri-technology companies, honey producers and marketers, as well as postgraduate students and sector enthusiasts from around the world.

The Symposium will address several strategic themes, including bee conservation, sustainable beekeeping practices in arid environments, technology and innovation in apiary management, value-added hive products and apitherapy, as well as honey quality, market development and associated value chains.

The Symposium will open on 6th October, with an official ceremony, followed by a scientific programme featuring keynote lectures delivered by international experts from Apimondia. A high-level panel discussion will examine the UAE’s experience and leadership in building a sustainable beekeeping and honey sector. The opening day will also include a scientific poster exhibition and a platform showcasing the latest research and studies.

The first day’s programme will feature a series of specialised lectures in which international experts and researchers will discuss biodiversity, pollinator protection, sustainable apiary management and the role of beekeeping in strengthening sustainable food systems.

The second day of the forum will focus on value-added hive products and their therapeutic applications through a series of scientific sessions and specialised workshops led by international experts. Topics will include the therapeutic uses of bee venom and other hive products, their potential in modern medical applications, and a dedicated workshop on sensory evaluation techniques for honey and the assessment of its sensory characteristics. Additional scientific research posters will also be presented.

The forum will also host the Bee Talks, providing an interactive platform for beekeepers and experts to share field experiences, success stories and practical innovations that have contributed to the development and sustainability of the sector.

The workshop programme is one of the forum’s key components, providing a specialised training platform that combines scientific knowledge with practical application. It is designed to build capacity, transfer global expertise to participants and encourage the adoption of innovative practices and advanced technologies across the beekeeping sector.

On its final day, the forum will focus on technology and innovation as key drivers of the future of beekeeping. A high-level discussion session will explore the latest artificial intelligence-powered solutions and innovative technologies for apiary management, improving productivity and strengthening resilience to climate change. The programme will also include a series of specialised scientific lectures.

The forum will conclude with the announcement of its final recommendations and the presentation of awards to winners, followed by a field visit to a local apiary to showcase best practices and technologies used in modern beekeeping management.

For the first time in the UAE, the forum will also host a global Honey Tasting Platform throughout the event. The platform will give visitors and specialists the opportunity to explore and sample a diverse selection of premium honey from around the world.