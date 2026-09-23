Second Ethiopia International Date Palm Festival concludes

SEMERA, Ethiopia, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Second Ethiopia International Date Palm Festival 2026 concluded on Tuesday in Semera, Afar Region.

The festival was organised by the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation in cooperation with Ethiopia's Ministry of Agriculture, with the support of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, an affiliate of the Presidential Court.

The second edition featured a range of scientific, commercial and community activities over three days, drawing broad participation from farmers, producers, researchers, experts and specialised institutions.

The exhibition featured 55 exhibitors across 48 pavilions representing seven countries — the UAE, Ethiopia, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Mauritania and Türkiye — showcasing a variety of dates and date palm products, as well as the latest technologies used in cultivation and processing.

Dr. Abdelouahhab Alboukhari Zaid, Secretary-General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, said the festival's second edition reflects the success and sustainability of the partnership and marks a shift from the establishment phase towards empowerment and value creation.

He highlighted the promising potential of Ethiopia and the Afar Region for the development of the date palm sector.