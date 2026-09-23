UAE, Egyptian chess federations sign arbiters agreement

SAMARKAND, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Chess Federation and the Egyptian Chess Federation have signed a cooperation agreement to promote the exchange of arbiters and officiating expertise between the two federations.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday evening in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the ongoing Chess Olympiad, by Saeed Al Khouri, Chairman of the Arbiters Committee of the UAE Chess Federation, and Karim Wagih, General Supervisor of the Egyptian Chess Federation.

The signing took place in the presence of Abdullah Hassan, Secretary-General of the UAE Chess Federation, and George Samir, Vice President of the Egyptian Chess Federation.

The agreement aims to provide Emirati and Egyptian arbiters with opportunities to officiate at various tournaments, exchange practical experience, and further develop their skills and competencies.

It will also provide Emirati arbiters with the opportunity to officiate at the World Youth Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships for boys and girls, scheduled to take place in Cairo, Egypt, in December, helping them gain further practical experience.