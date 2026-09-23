EQT launches Middle East platform, opens Abu Dhabi office

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- EQT, a leading global private markets firm with US$389 billion in assets under management, today announced the launch of its Middle East platform and the opening of an office in ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi.

According to a statement issued by the company today, the opening of the Abu Dhabi office establishes EQT’s active, on-the-ground presence in the GCC and marks its long-term commitment to the region.

The company said ADGM’s globally connected financial ecosystem, strong regulatory framework and institutional environment made Abu Dhabi a natural location for the office and a strategic base from which EQT can deepen engagement with investors, companies and partners across the GCC.

The office is the first location within a broader regional platform that EQT expects to develop over time.

EQT’s Middle East platform is led by Jimmy Mahtani, who has been appointed Chairman of GCC, alongside his existing role as Chairman of India and Southeast Asia for EQT Private Capital. The Abu Dhabi office is led by Smiyet Belrhiti, Head of Middle East, who has also been appointed Senior Executive Officer.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said, “Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a leading global financial centre, attracting the world’s foremost investment institutions and long-term capital to an ecosystem built for sustainable growth. This momentum reflects the strength of our economy and the confidence global investors place in Abu Dhabi as a gateway to opportunities across the region and beyond.”

“We welcome EQT to ADGM and look forward to its contribution to our growing financial community as we continue to advance Abu Dhabi’s position as the Capital of Capital,” he added.

Jean Eric Salata, Chair of EQT Group, said, “Abu Dhabi is a place where EQT has had the privilege of developing close ties over the past three decades with senior leaders at the largest regional investors. That history is an important part of why this next step matters.”

Per Franzén, CEO and Managing Partner of EQT, said, “The launch of EQT's Middle East platform reflects our conviction in the scale and momentum of opportunity across the GCC. We see significant opportunities to support the growth of our existing portfolio companies and invest in new businesses across sectors undergoing structural transformation and attracting long-term capital.”

Smiyet Belrhiti, Head of Middle East, said, “Across the Middle East, we are seeing a growing pool of high-quality companies in sectors central to EQT’s long-term strategies. EQT's presence here reflects our conviction in the region’s potential to produce globally significant companies over the next decade.”

With the addition of Abu Dhabi, EQT now has offices in more than 25 countries that together account for more than 80 percent of global GDP.