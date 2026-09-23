Executive Council issues resolution adding new mandates to Abu Dhabi Sports Council

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution adding new mandates to Abu Dhabi Sports Council, including regulating and licensing sporting establishments and entities, granting professional accreditation to sports professionals and issuing them licences to practise at these establishments and entities across the emirate, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The new mandates will contribute to developing an integrated sports ecosystem in Abu Dhabi by strengthening the sector’s regulatory and professional frameworks, enhancing service quality and improving the efficiency of its workforce.

The resolution further strengthens Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s role in developing the sports sector and reinforcing Abu Dhabi as a leading global sports destination that attracts major events and championships, in line with the emirate’s vision and future aspirations.

The Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Sports Council will issue the regulations governing the licensing of sports establishments and entities, as well as the professional accreditation and licensing of sports professionals in the emirate, subject to the approval of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.