MOSCOW, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Scientists from South Ural State University in Russia and Zhejiang University in China have developed a technology for strengthening calcareous sand using enzymes, coconut fibre and calcium carbonate, TV BRICS reported.

The resulting material is up to five times stronger under dynamic loads and is environmentally safe, making it suitable for construction on islands and reefs.

The technology uses calcium carbonate to bind sand grains together, while coconut fibre strengthens the structure and helps prevent it from breaking down under impact.

The best results were achieved using equal proportions of fine and coarse sand with 0.4 percent coconut fibre.

The technology could be used to reinforce ground beneath runways, jetties, breakwaters and other structures in coastal and island areas. It uses local materials and does not require high-temperature firing, helping minimise carbon dioxide emissions.