ADJD, ADGM Courts discuss judicial, digital cooperation

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, discussed with Lord Patrick Hodge, Chief Justice of ADGM Courts, and his accompanying delegation ways to strengthen cooperation, as well as exchange expertise and knowledge in judicial and legal fields to support the advancement of the justice system and keep pace with the latest developments in judicial work.

Al Abri emphasised that the visit of the ADGM Courts delegation reflects the deep integration and cooperation between judicial institutions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. He noted that it underscores the importance of unifying efforts and sharing expertise and experiences to develop judicial practices, keep pace with rapid advancements in the justice sector and support the continuous modernisation of the judicial work ecosystem.

He added that the Judicial Department places great importance on strengthening cooperation with leading judicial institutions and leveraging advanced expertise and experiences, particularly in digital transformation and artificial intelligence. This aims to enhance procedural efficiency, elevate performance levels and contribute to consolidating Abu Dhabi's competitive position as a leading destination for justice and advanced services.

For his part, Lord Hodge stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and exchanging expertise and experiences in judicial areas of mutual interest. He highlighted the importance of continuing to develop practices that support the efficiency of the judicial work system.

During a tour of the Department's main building in Abu Dhabi, the delegation was briefed on the case management system within the Abu Dhabi courts, the services provided and the streamlined process for completing transactions. They also received a detailed explanation of the management of the judicial system and justice services within the Department. They were also introduced to civil marriage procedures and the services of the Civil Family Court, which provides a flexible and advanced mechanism for resolving personal status matters for expatriates.

The meeting addressed a number of topics, primarily the development of digital solutions and the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance the efficiency of judicial procedures. Discussions also covered the exchange of expertise in case management and dispute resolution and ways to benefit from modern judicial practices that contribute to improving access to justice and raising performance efficiency.

The visit also included a review of several practices and services provided by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and the key solutions used in managing procedures and services, as well as opportunities to further strengthen cooperation and knowledge exchange.