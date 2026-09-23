National Experts Programme – AI Track named Knowledge Partner for Quantum Innovation Summit

DUBAI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Quantum Innovation Summit 2026 has announced the National Experts Programme – Artificial Intelligence Track (NEP-AI) as an Official Knowledge Partner for its third edition, taking place from 28th to 30th September in Dubai.

NEP-AI was developed in 2019 as a specialised track of the National Experts Programme, serving as a launchpad for Emirati experts committed to leading the transformation of future-growth sectors aligned with the UAE’s national priorities.

Malak Trabelsi Loeb, Founder of Vernewell Group and the Quantum Innovation Summit, said the partnership with NEP-AI brings an important national capability dimension to the Summit, noting that the track reflects the UAE’s commitment to developing experts and leaders across sectors that matter most for the country’s future.

Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, Director of the National Experts Programme, said the partnership with the Quantum Innovation Summit as its Official Knowledge Partner reflects the importance of bringing together Emirati AI expertise with leading global knowledge and specialised dialogue on quantum technologies and other emerging frontiers.

He added that through the partnership, NEP-AI is strengthening its role in connecting Emirati expertise with global technology ecosystems and supporting the UAE’s ambition to remain at the forefront of technological advancement.

The partnership brings together leading UAE experts in artificial intelligence with international leaders and experts in quantum and emerging technologies, supporting knowledge exchange on the readiness of the UAE’s priority sectors for technological transformation.

NEP-AI experts work across areas including AI infrastructure, data governance, cybersecurity, model protection, Arabic large language models and localisation, entrepreneurship and product development.

Their expertise also extends to applied AI in government, industry, financial services, energy, maritime systems, logistics, security and defence, aerospace, public safety and critical infrastructure, as well as emerging technology policy and future skills.

The experts will participate in leadership roundtables, sector dialogues and specialised knowledge sessions, contributing practical perspectives on the use of advanced technologies to support national priorities and develop institutional capabilities.

As part of the collaboration, the Summit will host a dedicated NEP-AI Quantum Discovery Session for participants in the track and selected Summit experts and participants.

The session will address quantum readiness, AI and quantum convergence, post-quantum cybersecurity, quantum communications and sensing, as well as implications for critical infrastructure and sovereign technology.

It aims to provide national AI leaders with a strategic understanding of quantum technologies and help them assess the impact of these developments on their respective sectors.

The Summit will also feature a dedicated knowledge session titled “Building National AI Capability: The UAE Model for Developing AI Leaders Across Strategic Sectors.”

The moderated discussion will feature NEP-AI representatives, with support from the programme management team.

The session will highlight the UAE’s approach to developing national capabilities, combining technical knowledge with leadership development and policy understanding, and translating strategic priorities into sustainable human-capital programmes.

The collaboration builds on NEP-AI’s role in developing specialised Emirati expertise, empowering national talent to apply artificial intelligence across vital sectors and contribute to advancing the UAE’s national priorities.