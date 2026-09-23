Under patronage of UAE President, ADIPEC 2026 to take place in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ADIPEC 2026 will take place in Abu Dhabi from 2nd to 5th November 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The event will mobilise investment in resilient and intelligent energy systems, with confirmed participation from ministers, CEOs and senior leaders across energy, technology, finance and industry.

The event will convene the global energy industry in Abu Dhabi as the world enters a new era of rising energy demand, geopolitical volatility, infrastructure constraints and the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), underscoring the critical importance of energy security to economic stability and growth.

As the world's largest energy conference and exhibition, and drawing on the UAE’s position as a reliable energy supplier, long-term investment partner and global hub for technology and industry, ADIPEC 2026 will bring together policymakers, producers, investors, technology leaders and customers to turn shared priorities into practical action.

Across its conferences and exhibition, participants will align priorities, advance commercial partnerships and accelerate the projects and solutions needed to support secure, reliable and affordable energy supplies and long-term growth.

Among the early confirmed speakers for ADIPEC 2026 are: Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, UAE; Eng. Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Arab Republic of Egypt; Saleh Kharabsheh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Rt. Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister for State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Nigeria; Wael Sawan, CEO, Shell; Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman & CEO, TotalEnergies; Meg O’Neill, CEO, bp; Richard Jackson, President and CEO, Oxy; Claudio Descalzi, CEO, ENI; Christian Bruch, President and CEO, Siemens Energy; Wang Yuetao, Chairman, Zhenhua Oil; Olivier Le Peuch, CEO, SLB; Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO, Baker Hughes; Horacio Marín, Chairman of the Board and CEO, YPF; Dr. Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General and CEO, World Energy Council; Aliko Dangote, President & CEO, Dangote Group; Hunter Hunt, Chairman and CEO, Hunt Energy Holdings; Stuart Bradie, Chair of the Board, President and CEO, KBR; Dr. Olivier Oullier, CEO and Co-founder, Inclusive Brains; and Prof. Haruhiko Ando, CEO, Japan Cooperation Center for Petroleum and Sustainable Energy.

Abdulmunim Al Kindy, Chairman of ADIPEC 2026, said, “Recent volatility has reaffirmed a simple truth: energy security is economic stability. As demand rises and AI transforms both the energy sector and the economies it powers, the world must invest ahead of demand, diversify supply and strengthen the infrastructure, technology and capabilities that keep energy moving.

ADIPEC 2026 will focus on what the next energy system needs most: growth, reliability, intelligence and delivery. By bringing together policy, capital, technology and industry in Abu Dhabi, we will help advance the investments, projects and partnerships required to provide more energy, more securely and affordably, while supporting global economic growth.”

New for 2026, ADIPEC’s Strategic Conference has been redesigned around the forces reshaping global energy, from rising demand and energy security to infrastructure, investment, AI, industrial execution and workforce capability.

Across 11 programmes and more than 380 sessions, ministers, CEOs, investors, policymakers and technology leaders will examine the decisions, partnerships and capital needed to expand energy supply, accelerate infrastructure delivery and strengthen long-term system performance.

The conference will open with the new Energy Security Forum, bringing together ministers, energy leaders, infrastructure operators and investors to examine how countries and companies can strengthen resilience, secure supply and maintain reliable and affordable energy delivery amid geopolitical and market uncertainty.

New Strategic Conference programmes include Energy Security & Resilience; Policy, Regulation & Governance; Upstream; Clean Power, Molecules & Carbon Management; Grids, Infrastructure & Industrial Execution; and Workforce & Skills. Existing programmes have also been updated to reflect the priorities shaping energy’s next phase, including AI, Digital & Technology Innovation and Downstream, Chemicals & Industrial Value Chains.

The 11 Strategic Conference programmes are complemented by the Technical Conference, with its SPE Technical and Downstream Technical programmes, which together represent the world’s largest gathering of technical energy engineers and experts to transform strategy into operational delivery.

Christopher Hudson, President, dmg events, the organisers of ADIPEC, said, “As the global energy landscape continues to evolve, ADIPEC’s role as a platform for dialogue, collaboration and commercial engagement has never been more important. Rising energy demand, supply constraints and rapid technological advancement underscore the need to bring industry leaders together to align priorities, mobilise investment and accelerate the projects and technologies required to support long-term energy security and economic growth.

The strong early momentum behind ADIPEC 2026 reflects the industry's recognition of both the scale of the opportunity and the urgency for action. By convening policymakers, investors, technology leaders and energy producers in Abu Dhabi, ADIPEC will help strengthen partnerships, advance innovation and support the delivery of the secure, reliable and affordable energy systems the world needs.”

The ADIPEC Exhibition will serve as a global marketplace where connections translate into commercial outcomes. In 2025, the event generated US$53 billion in value through more than 49,000 deals, demonstrating its role in advancing investment, partnerships and project delivery.

With more than 2,250 companies already confirmed to participate – including 54 NOCs, IOCs, NECs and IECs – across 16 halls and 30 country pavilions, ADIPEC 2026 is set to be one of the most influential gatherings in the global energy industry, bringing together the technologies, collaboration and investment opportunities shaping the future of energy. Four specialised zones will connect market-ready technologies and solutions with customers, investors and partners, helping move projects from opportunity to execution.