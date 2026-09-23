Sharjah Ruler settles debts for 82 cases totalling over AED17.8 million

SHARJAH, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- In implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide a decent standard of living for Sharjah citizens, His Highness has ordered the settlement of debts in 82 cases, totalling AED17,859,829.

The directives issued by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah reflect his commitment to monitoring citizens' circumstances, addressing their needs, and easing the financial burdens on families. These efforts thereby promote family stability and provide citizens with the means to enjoy a decent standard of living.