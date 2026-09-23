UAE shares its experience in developing next generation of Agentic AI-powered government

DUBAI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, reaffirmed that the UAE continues to advance its position as a global leader in AI-enabled government.

In line with leadership’s directives, the country is accelerating the adoption of agentic AI across government to enhance government performance, strengthen future readiness in key sectors, and deliver faster, more responsive public services.

He made these remarks during a UAE government delegation visit to the United States, where over 50 Chief AI Officers attended Dreamforce 2026, Salesforce’s annual flagship conference in San Francisco.

During the conference, he joined Salesforce Chair and CEO Marc Benioff for a keynote fireside chat. There he presented the UAE’s pioneering experience in building the next generation of AI-powered government to an audience of global executives and enterprise leaders.

He said, “The UAE’s participation in Dreamforce reflects its vision of transforming the opportunities created by advanced technology into national capabilities and integrated operating systems that deliver tangible benefits to society. Agentic AI, in particular, is enabling a new phase in the journey of government development by offering extensive opportunities to redesign processes and services, enhance efficiency and productivity, and accelerate the transition to comprehensive, real-world implementation.”

"We were thrilled to welcome Omar Sultan Al Olama to Dreamforce," said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce. "The UAE recognised AI as a national priority over a decade ago, driving both national ambition and societal progress. Through our longstanding partnership, Salesforce remains deeply committed to advancing the UAE’s AI vision across government, business, and society."

The session explored leading practices and experiences from the UAE, particularly in integrating artificial intelligence into the government operating ecosystem and accelerating the transition of emerging technologies from experimentation to nationwide implementation.

The discussion addressed the UAE’s early vision in establishing artificial intelligence as a national priority in 2017, as well as its rapid transition from generative AI applications to agentic AI and the opportunities this shift creates for redesigning government services and processes. It also highlighted the country’s target of transitioning 50% of government services, sectors and operations to agentic AI-powered operating models within two years, along with key lessons learned from moving beyond pilot projects toward large-scale implementation.

The session examined the importance of collaboration between governments and technology companies in accelerating the adoption of advanced solutions, as well as the role of leadership in building trusted and effective ecosystems that deliver tangible benefits to members of society. It also highlighted the implications of these transformations for the future of government, the skills and capabilities required for the next phase, and the UAE’s ambitions for the next chapter of its artificial intelligence journey.

The UAE delegation was briefed on Salesforce’s latest AI solutions and technologies and their role in enhancing efficiency and elevating service delivery. Delegates also attended sessions featuring prominent global technology leaders, including Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, and Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

The UAE’s participation in the event reflects its commitment to playing an active role in shaping the global dialogue on the future of artificial intelligence and leveraging the latest international knowledge and experience to accelerate comprehensive government transformation across the country.

The Chief AI Officers are leading a nationwide movement that brings together federal and local government entities to help shape the future of AI-powered government. Their visit to the United States aims to explore the latest global trends and applications in agentic AI and examine advanced models and practices adopted by leading technology companies and academic institutions.