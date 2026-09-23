MoHRE flags 377 fake Emiratisation cases across 266 private companies

DUBAI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) identified 377 cases of “fake Emiratisation” across 266 private-sector companies during the first half of 2026 through its field and digital monitoring systems.

Legal action was taken against the violating companies in accordance with applicable legislation and decisions, the Ministry said, stressing that the cases represent limited negative practices and do not constitute a widespread phenomenon in the UAE labour market.

MoHRE said it deals firmly with attempts to circumvent Emiratisation policies or unlawfully benefit from government incentives and benefits allocated to support the employment of Emirati citizens.

The measures were taken in accordance with Cabinet Decision No. 43 of 2025 concerning administrative violations and penalties related to initiatives and programmes of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.

The Ministry stressed that Emiratisation requires a genuine and productive employment relationship involving actual duties, responsibilities and a career path that develops Emirati employees’ skills and capabilities.

It warned that fake Emiratisation can distort labour market indicators, waste resources allocated to genuine employment, deprive Emiratis of real job and professional development opportunities, and disadvantage compliant companies investing in national talent.

MoHRE called on private-sector establishments to comply with the objectives of Emiratisation policies and urged Emirati citizens not to participate in arrangements involving employment registration without actual work.

The Ministry also called on citizens and community members to report suspected cases through its official channels, including the call centre on 600590000, its smart application or website.

MoHRE said it continues to develop monitoring and verification tools using digital systems and data analytics to detect irregular practices, protect Emirati employees and compliant establishments, and strengthen the integrity of the Emiratisation system.

Fake Emiratisation is defined as registering an Emirati citizen with an establishment and issuing a work permit and employment contract without a genuine employment relationship or actual job duties, whether to circumvent Emiratisation targets or improperly obtain government support and incentives.