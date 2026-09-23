FIA Asia-Pacific Congress to begin in Philippines on 29 September

DUBAI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The FIA Asia-Pacific Congress will begin on 29th September in Boracay, the Philippines, bringing together around 120 delegates from FIA Member Clubs across Asia and the Pacific for three days of collaboration, innovation and knowledge exchange.

Hosted by the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP), the congress will focus on priorities related to mobility and motorsport, including road safety, sustainable and accessible transport, innovation and expanding participation in motorsport.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), said the Asia-Pacific region is central to the future of mobility and motorsport, highlighting the role of Member Clubs in improving road safety, embracing innovation and creating wider opportunities for participation.

He added that the congress provides an important platform to bring together expertise, exchange ideas and strengthen cooperation across one of the FIA’s most diverse regions.

Mobility discussions will address road safety, sustainable and accessible transport, tourism and the changing needs of road users.

Motorsport sessions will examine ways to increase participation, strengthen grassroots competition and create more accessible pathways into the sport, supporting the FIA’s efforts to make motorsport more affordable and accessible.

The congress will also showcase initiatives and innovations developed by FIA Member Clubs across Asia-Pacific, enabling successful practices to be shared and expanded across the region.

Augustus ‘Joe’ Ferreria, FIA Region II President and President of AAP, said the diversity, expertise and ambition of Member Clubs represent a major strength for the region.

He added that the congress will enable clubs to identify shared challenges, exchange experiences and develop practical solutions supporting their continued growth.

The event follows the expansion of the FIA’s “Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life” programme into Asia-Pacific, alongside initiatives including the FIA Innovation Challenge, which showcases solutions developed by Member Clubs that can be adapted and scaled across the Federation.