China’s active AI agents projected to reach 197 million by 2030

BEIJING , 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- China's active AI agents are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 150 percent from 2026 to 2030 as agent technology matures, according to a report on China's artificial intelligence computing power development released on Monday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV) report, the shift of AI from content generation to task execution is well underway, the report said.

The number of active AI agents worldwide is projected to rise from 79.4 million in 2026 to 2.216 billion by 2030.

In China, the number of active AI agents has already reached 4.95 million in 2026 and is forecast to grow to 197 million by 2030, representing a CAGR of 151.2 percent, according to the report, which was jointly released by market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) and Chinese IT company Inspur Information.

Investment in the computing power that underpins AI applications is also expanding rapidly. The global AI computing power market is expected to reach US$1.25 trillion by 2030, with China's market accounting for US$150.1 billion. Both figures are four times their 2025 levels, the report said.