UAE Team rider Borghini wins world mixed relay title with Italy

MONTREAL, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Elisa Longo Borghini, a UAE Team rider, won gold with Italy in the Mixed Relay Team Time Trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal, Canada.

Italy recorded the fastest time over the 40.6-kilometre course, finishing eight seconds ahead of France, while Switzerland took bronze, 20 seconds behind.

Two other UAE Team riders competed, with Paula Blasi finishing sixth with Spain, 1:11 behind the winners, and Dominika Wlodarczyk placing eighth with Poland, 1:49 behind.

The event also marked Longo Borghini’s 27th appearance at the UCI Road World Championships, making her the Italian cyclist with the most World Championship appearances in history