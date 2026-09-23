UAE advances AI, genomics use in healthcare at Forbes summit

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention highlighted the UAE’s efforts to build an integrated healthcare ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence, genomics, precision medicine and advanced technologies during its participation in the fifth Healthcare Leaders Summit – Abu Dhabi 2026, hosted by Forbes Middle East.

Dr. Amin Hussain Al Ameeri, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Health Regulation Sector at the Ministry, said the UAE healthcare system is built on close integration between health authorities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, represented by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority and Sharjah Health Authority, alongside federal entities including the Ministry of Health and Prevention and Emirates Health Services, as well as the private sector.

He said this integrated approach is supported by strategic partnerships, engagement with stakeholders and cooperation with international organisations to keep pace with the latest healthcare developments and provide comprehensive care.

Al Ameeri said the Emirates Health Council, chaired by the Minister of Health and comprising representatives from federal, local and private healthcare sectors, including medical services within the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Interior, plays a key role in strengthening integration and aligning national health policies.

He said the UAE is expanding the use of AI in clinical and operational decision-making, while drawing on the Emirati Genome Programme, genetics and precision medicine to support disease prediction and prevention.

This is accompanied by the growing use of digital health technologies, big data, robotics, telemedicine, biotechnology and medical research.

Al Ameeri stressed that AI would not replace healthcare professionals, but would enhance their capabilities in prediction, prevention, care and treatment.

He referred to the UAE Government’s framework to transition 50 percent of government sectors, services and operations to Agentic AI models within two years.

In organ transplantation, Al Ameeri said AI would help support organ allocation in accordance with international standards while minimising bias.

He said transplant procedures in the UAE have benefited patients of more than 42 nationalities and covered six types of organs, supported by eight transplant hospitals and 19 donor hospitals, with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi among the leading institutions in the field.

Al Ameeri said progress in the sector is underpinned by flexible legislation and ethical frameworks, noting that 39 standards and decrees were issued between 2022 and 2026.

These included significant amendments in 2023 and 2025 to the organ transplantation law introduced in 2016, with implementation beginning in early 2026. Further updates are planned to keep pace with future developments in biotechnology.

He added that the UAE has carried out around 1,500 organ transplant procedures since 2016 for patients from more than 42 nationalities, with survival rates reaching around 92 to 93 percent.