SEHA CLINICS opens two new visa screening centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA CLINICS, a PureHealth subsidiary and one of the UAE’s leading primary and specialty care providers, has officially opened two new Disease Prevention and Screening Centres (DPSC) in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, further expanding access to convenient, community-based preventive and screening services across the emirate.

The new centres are located at Mazyad Mall in Abu Dhabi and Al Noud in Al Ain, strengthening SEHA CLINICS’ presence and expanding the availability of visa screening services.

The new centres form part of SEHA CLINICS’ continued network expansion and its commitment to bringing primary, preventive and screening services closer to the communities it serves.