UAE regulatory, financial ecosystem boosts global appeal

DUBAI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Executives from global trading firms said the UAE’s regulatory and financial environment, advanced infrastructure and strategic location are strengthening its appeal to international forex companies and supporting their use of the country as a regional hub serving the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Forex Expo Dubai 2026, which concludes on Wednesday at Dubai World Trade Centre, they said regulatory clarity and stability, support for financial innovation and multiple licensing options provide companies with a strong foundation for regional expansion.

The ninth edition of the exhibition brings together participants from the online trading and fintech sectors. More than 16,000 people attended on the first day, alongside more than 270 exhibitors across five halls at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Louis Guy Detata, Founder and Director of UEXO, said the UAE is among the most attractive destinations for global forex companies, a position reflected in the international participation at Forex Expo Dubai 2026.

He said the availability of licensing frameworks under the Capital Market Authority (CMA), Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) gives companies flexibility in selecting an appropriate operating model for entering regional markets.

Khaldoun Sharaiha, CEO of ATFX MENA, said global companies choose the UAE as a regional hub because of its strategic location connecting Europe, Asia and Africa, alongside easy access to markets across the Middle East and North Africa.

He added that a clear and stable regulatory environment, a skilled workforce and government support for financial innovation are among the main factors reinforcing the UAE’s appeal to international companies.

Sharaiha said major trading firms participating in Forex Expo Dubai 2026 are seeking to use this regulatory clarity to build sustainable operations and expand efficiently across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

Mohammed Almadhoun, Head of Middle East at Pepperstone, said Forex Expo Dubai 2026 reflects the continued development of the UAE’s regulatory environment.

He said the framework, combining federal CMA licensing with financial free-zone regimes overseen by the DFSA and FSRA, provides a high level of transparency and investor protection.

Almadhoun added that the exhibition highlights this regulatory ecosystem as a key factor in attracting major global trading firms and strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading financial services destination.

Forex Expo Dubai 2026 brings together brokerages, fintech innovators, traders, investors, payment service providers and online trading technology companies, providing a platform for networking, showcasing technologies and discussing market trends and developments shaping the trading industry.