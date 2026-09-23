Khalifa University, Amazon Web Services sign agreement

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced the signing of an agreement to integrate AWS Data Center Infrastructure training into the University’s curriculum, developing data center talent in the UAE, and further strengthening the University's efforts to develop highly skilled talent for the UAE's growing digital economy.

Through the collaboration, Khalifa University students will gain practical, hands-on experience using an AWS-supplied data centre training rack, complemented by AWS Academy's Data Center Engineering Operations curriculum that will be delivered by Khalifa University faculty.

This comprehensive training program will prepare Khalifa University students for careers in one of the world's fastest-growing technology sectors.

Top-performing participants shortlisted by Khalifa University will have the opportunity to apply for work experience positions at AWS in the UAE through a dedicated application channel, subject to AWS’s standard recruitment process and business requirements.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, said, “Digital infrastructure is only as strong as the talent behind it. As the UAE continues to expand its leadership in Data Centre domains, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, investing in future-ready talent becomes a national priority. Our partnership with Amazon Web Services reflects Khalifa University's commitment to developing graduates who combine academic excellence with industry experience, enabling them to contribute to the Data Centre industry driving the digital infrastructure that will power innovation, economic growth and global competitiveness for decades to come.”

Led by Khalifa University’s Computer and Information Engineering Department, the program will be provided as a training opportunity and will later be offered to students in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

The on-rack training and AWS Academy curriculum provided under this agreement constitute Data Center Engineering Operations knowledge that will help both educators and students stay at the forefront of Data Center innovation and can equip the students with the skills required to succeed in one of the fastest-growing industries.