European Commission proposes lifting 2022 measures against Hungary

BRUSSELS, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission on Wednesday proposed that the Council of the European Union lift protective measures imposed on Hungary in 2022 under the Conditionality Regulation, saying Budapest had addressed rule-of-law shortcomings affecting the EU budget.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Hungary had taken important steps to strengthen the rule of law and protect the Union’s financial interests, adding that the reforms would allow Hungarian students and researchers to fully benefit again from EU programmes.

If approved by the Council, the proposal would release €4.2 billion in suspended Cohesion Policy commitments and restore access to Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe for students and researchers at universities maintained by Hungarian public interest trusts.

The proposal follows the Commission’s assessment of remedial measures notified by Hungary on 9th September 2026 and their implementation.

The Commission said Hungary had addressed previously identified shortcomings in public procurement, the anti-corruption framework, conflicts of interest and the effectiveness of prosecutorial action.

Measures included strengthening the powers of Hungary’s Integrity Authority and its access to data, establishing a comprehensive asset-declaration system, increasing transparency and reducing conflict-of-interest risks involving public interest trusts.

Hungary also expanded judicial review of decisions by investigative and prosecution authorities and strengthened oversight of EU funds, public procurement and public spending.

The Commission said Hungary’s accession to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, together with new rules on beneficial ownership and public procurement, further strengthens efforts to combat corruption and prevent conflicts of interest.

It concluded that the conditions for maintaining measures under the Conditionality Regulation are no longer met.

The Council has one month from the Commission’s proposal to decide whether to lift the protective measures adopted in 2022.