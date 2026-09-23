DMCC establishes Foundations Regulation to expand private wealth, structuring offering for members

DUBAI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- DMCC has formally established its new Foundations Regulations, marking a significant expansion of its private wealth and structuring offering.

The establishment of the framework follows DMCC’s announcement in June that it was preparing to introduce Foundations as its next structuring solution.

Developed following extensive market consultation, international benchmarking and a comparative review of leading foundation regimes, the framework provides a modern legal structure for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, entrepreneurs and international private wealth clients seeking greater flexibility in the long-term ownership, management and succession of assets.

Under the new regulations, a DMCC Foundation is established as a legal entity separate from its founder, councillors, guardian and beneficiaries.

The framework enables assets to be held and managed in accordance with the Foundation’s stated objectives and governance arrangements, providing a structured mechanism to support long-term asset holding, succession planning, wealth preservation and intergenerational continuity.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said, "The formal establishment of our Foundations Regulations represents an important step in the continued expansion of DMCC's private wealth offering. Since announcing our intention to introduce the framework in June, we have moved quickly to put in place a modern and internationally aligned regime that responds directly to the increasingly sophisticated requirements of family offices, entrepreneurs, private investors, and wealth holders.

"Dubai is attracting growing volumes of global capital and investment, and the infrastructure available to manage that capital must continue to evolve at the same pace. By adding Foundations to our existing SPV and HoldCo structures, supported by the DMCC Wealth Hub and DMCC FinX, we are building a more comprehensive platform for individuals, families, and businesses to structure, preserve, and deploy capital from Dubai over the long term, including for succession, governance, and intergenerational continuity."

The framework provides significant flexibility in how a Foundation can be structured and governed. Founders can establish provisions covering beneficiaries, the management and distribution of assets, governance and decision-making arrangements, while certain powers may be reserved to founders or other designated persons, including powers relating to investment decisions, appointments and beneficiaries. DMCC Foundations can also be established with initial assets starting from US$100.

The introduction of Foundations further strengthens DMCC’s position as a comprehensive platform for private capital, connecting wealth structuring with investment opportunities, specialised business ecosystems and access to global markets from Dubai.

It also builds on DMCC’s broader expansion into private wealth and capital structuring. In 2025, DMCC introduced Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and Holding Company (HoldCo) licences, broadening the range of structures available to investors operating across global markets.

Foundations add a further option designed specifically around long-term continuity, asset ownership and governance, complementing the growing private wealth and family office community supported through the DMCC Wealth Hub and its wider financial ecosystem.

DMCC is now advancing the final elements of the framework’s market rollout, including supporting guidance for establishing and administering a DMCC Foundation alongside a streamlined digital onboarding experience, which are set to be introduced in the coming weeks.