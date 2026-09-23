RAK Chamber, Indian Consul-General explore stronger economic partnerships

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, headed by Mohamed Mosbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Chamber, discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation and explore promising investment opportunities with Dr. Emmadi Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul-General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The meeting focused on building stronger partnerships between the business communities of Ras Al Khaimah and India.

The Chamber also reviewed mechanisms to encourage businesses to establish new investment and commercial partnerships across various sectors.

The two sides stressed the importance of organising reciprocal visits by trade and investment delegations in the coming period to strengthen direct engagement and explore further opportunities for cooperation.