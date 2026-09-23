Miral Destinations signs 30 MoUs at Arabian Travel Market 2026

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Miral Destinations, a subsidiary of Miral and one-stop destination partner for Yas Island, signed 30 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, held in Dubai from 14th to 17th September.

The signings represent a significant step forward in Miral Destinations’ commitment to delivering world-class guest experience.

Together, the partnerships will address different stages of the guest journey – from discovery and booking through to arrival, bolstering global access to destinations and packages via industry-leading organisations.

Among the new regional partners is Jazeera Airways, with an agreement to promote packages combining flights, hotel stays and attraction tickets to travelers in Kuwait.

By bringing key elements of the guest journey together into bookable packages, the partnership will reduce the need for travelers to plan and book each element separately, creating a simpler route from choosing a destination to securing a complete stay.

In the digital space, further agreements with regional travel platforms Wego, Q’go and Flyin will strengthen the presence of Miral Destinations’ portfolio within familiar online travel environments.

Together, these partnerships will see bookable products become more readily accessible, reducing the number of separate searches and steps required to turn travel inspiration into bookings.

The four-day event also marked the formation of several strategic distribution partnerships, which include Oman’s Holiday House and Mannai Travel in Qatar.

Through their established travel trade networks, the partnerships will make Miral Destinations’ products and packages more readily available through trusted in-market travel partners, giving guests greater access to local expertise and support when planning and booking their trips.

Miral Destinations also enhanced its relationship with Dubai-based Elevate DMC to expand the distribution of its packages, increasing the channels through which travelers and travel trade partners can access Miral Destinations’ portfolio.

Liam Findlay, CEO, Miral Destinations, said, “Unforgettable experiences begin long before a guest arrives, which is why collaboration across the full travel industry ecosystem is crucial. The landmark signing of these MoUs means we are making it easier, simpler and more seamless for guests to discover, plan and book their holiday. This holistic approach means we can meet the needs of the modern traveler, who values ease and accessibility at every stage, while ensuring our guest experience is world-class across the board.”

Beyond the GCC, Miral Destinations signed MoUs with leading Indian travel companies MakeMyTrip India Limited, TBO Tek Ltd and Akbar Holidays Private Limited.

The strategic distribution and joint marketing partnerships will further expand Yas Island’s reach and drive visitation from one of the destination’s key international source markets, India.