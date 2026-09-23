MEIDAM Dubai 2026 opens tomorrow with participants from 108 countries

DUBAI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 11th edition of MEIDAM Dubai 2026 will open on Thursday at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together leading doctors, researchers and innovators from more than 108 countries.

The three-day Middle East International Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine Congress will run until 26th September, alongside a specialised exhibition showcasing the latest products and technologies in dermatology and aesthetic medicine.

Organised by DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, the congress features an extensive scientific programme focused on knowledge exchange, advanced clinical training and continuing medical education.

The programme covers medical dermatology, aesthetic procedures, dermatological surgery, laser applications, longevity medicine and emerging medical technologies.

It also includes specialised sessions, live demonstrations and clinical workshops led by international experts and specialists.