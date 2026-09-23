Kazakhstan Ambassador visits UAE Journalists Association

DUBAI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Rauan Zhumabek, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UAE, visited the UAE Journalists Association headquarters in Dubai, where discussions focused on strengthening cooperation and developing professional and media relations.

The meeting, attended by Fadila Abdullah Al Muaini, Chairperson of the UAE Journalists Association, and members of the Board of Directors, also explored opportunities to exchange expertise and experiences between the association and media institutions in Kazakhstan.

Zhumabek stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between media institutions in the two countries and expanding the exchange of expertise and professional experiences in support of the distinguished relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan.