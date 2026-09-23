OECD raises 2026 global growth forecast to 2.9%

PARIS, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Wednesday raised its global growth forecast for 2026 to 2.9 percent from 2.8 percent projected in June, supported partly by strong investment in artificial intelligence.

The OECD, however, lowered its 2027 global growth forecast to 3.0 percent from 3.1 percent, saying the energy shock stemming from the conflict in the Middle East was proving more persistent.

The organisation said strong spending on AI infrastructure, ranging from data centres to semiconductors, has been a key source of resilience for the global economy this year, supporting production, trade and economic growth.

The OECD said the global economy had weathered the energy supply shock better than expected, helped by alternative supply routes, inventory drawdowns, additional production outside the Gulf and lower oil demand.

It warned, however, that continued inflationary pressures, higher energy prices and uncertainty are weighing on the near-term outlook.

G20 inflation is projected at 4.1 percent in 2026 before easing to 3.6 percent in 2027.