Al Ain strengthens investment appeal through private-sector growth opportunities

AL AIN, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, CEO of the Registration Authority at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), said Al Ain has strong economic and investment fundamentals that support its growth and strengthen its ability to attract investment and expand private-sector participation across key sectors.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Blooshi said Al Ain benefits from a strategic location, advanced infrastructure and accumulated expertise in sectors including agriculture and logistics, creating a strong foundation for economic activity and new opportunities for investors and businesses.

He said the next phase will focus on expanding economic and investment opportunities and creating an enabling environment for business growth, with the private sector playing a central role in economic development.

Al Blooshi said Al Ain Future Business Forum 2026 brings together government and semi-government entities and the private sector, providing a platform to strengthen engagement and showcase future plans, projects and investment opportunities.

He added that opportunities span several sectors, including infrastructure, agriculture, services and healthcare facilities, offering diverse areas for private-sector participation and investment.

Al Blooshi said Al Ain’s continued development reflects the scale of opportunities available to investors and stressed the importance of further strengthening the business environment and promoting the city’s economic advantages.

He added that these efforts support Al Ain’s position as an attractive investment destination and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s wider economic development objectives.