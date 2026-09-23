ICESCO, University of Al Dhaid explore cooperation

SHARJAH, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) --** The Regional Office of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in Sharjah and the University of Al Dhaid have explored ways to strengthen cooperation in scientific research, innovation, capacity building and sustainable development.

The discussions took place during a visit by a university delegation headed by Aisha Ahmed Bushlaibi, Chancellor of the University of Al Dhaid.

The delegation was received by Salem Omar, Director of the ICESCO Regional Office in Sharjah, in the presence of the office team.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the office’s programmes, initiatives and role in supporting ICESCO’s mission. The two sides also held a dialogue session reviewing areas of cooperation and opportunities to develop a long-term strategic partnership.

Discussions covered the launch of joint programmes and projects in scientific research, innovation, entrepreneurship and capacity building, as well as linking scientific research with community needs.

The two sides also explored cooperation in agriculture, sustainability, food security and artificial intelligence, while leveraging ICESCO’s regional and international network and partnerships.

Omar said the regional office is keen to expand partnerships with academic and research institutions and develop cooperation that leads to initiatives with sustainable scientific and community impact.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening links between universities and scientific and research institutions and promoting the exchange of expertise and knowledge.

Bushlaibi said the University of Al Dhaid is committed to building strategic partnerships with scientific and educational institutions to strengthen academic and research cooperation and create new opportunities for students, researchers and faculty members.

She added that cooperation with ICESCO could support initiatives in agriculture, sustainability, the environment, food security, veterinary medicine, artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship, contributing to scientific research, innovation and community service.