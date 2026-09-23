UAE esports team reaches Aichi–Nagoya 2026 quarter-finals

NAGOYA, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE esports team has qualified for the quarter-finals of the Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian Games in Japan after losing 3-0 to Japan and defeating Palestine 3-0.

The UAE team comprises Abdullah Mohammed Saif Bouhnad Al Muhairi, Mohammed Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Banna and Sultan Rashid Mohammed Marshoul Taheri.

In swimming, Mohammed Al Yamahi recorded 2:06.29 in the men’s 200-metre freestyle.

In cycling, Mohammed Al Mutaiwei finished 13th in the men’s 157.6-kilometre road race in 4:27:21, which featured 40 cyclists from 16 countries. Abdullah Al Hammadi and Abdullah Jassim also represented the UAE.

In shooting, Saif bin Futtais scored 117 targets in the men’s individual skeet qualification, finishing 11th and just one target short of the final qualifying mark. Mohammed Ahmed recorded 113 targets.

In the women’s 10-metre air pistol, Ghaya Shuhail scored 555 points, while Mahra Al Suwaidi recorded 544 points.

UAE weightlifter Zahra Al Hashemi recorded a total of 115kg in the women’s 53kg category, comprising 50kg in the snatch and 65kg in the clean and jerk.

In fencing, Al Hayam Saif Al Balooshi defeated Indonesia’s Riley Faith Komalaputra 5-1 in the women’s individual foil pool round before losing 15-11 to Macau’s Lam Chi Mei in the Round of 32. Ahmed Al Hammadi also competed in the men’s individual sabre.

The UAE Olympic football team drew 0-0 with China in its final Group B match, ending its campaign at the group stage.

On the sidelines of the Games, the UAE Olympic Committee participated in a safeguarding session organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), with Nasser Abdulhakim Belshalat, a member of the Committee’s administrative team and an OCA-accredited safeguarding officer, taking part alongside representatives of 23 National Olympic Committees.

The UAE judo team is scheduled to join the delegation on Saturday, 26th September, following the conclusion of its training camp at Tokai University in Tokyo.

Judo competitions will take place at Aichi International Arena from 30th September to 3rd October, with individual events followed by the mixed team competition.

Mohammed bin Thaaloob Al Darei, President of the UAE Judo Federation, said the Asian Games form part of the national team’s preparations for the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam at the end of October and efforts to gain further qualification points towards the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

UAE participation continues tomorrow, Thursday, with Khalifa Al Zarouni and Saleh Al Balooshi competing in men’s individual épée, while the athletics team contests the mixed 4x400-metre relay heats.

Mohammed Saleh and Ahmed Al Ameeri will compete in shooting, while the UAE dressage horses will undergo veterinary inspection ahead of the start of competition.