AgriTech Forum to explore sustainable production, food security in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The AgriTech Forum will return as part of Global Food Week 2026 with a three-day programme bringing together agricultural experts, innovators, investors, researchers and policymakers to explore technologies, investment and research supporting sustainable production and food security.

Global Food Week, organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), will take place from 6th to 8th October at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Each day of the forum will focus on a key theme, beginning with agricultural technology, followed by investment, and concluding with academia and scientific research.

The programme aims to connect the development of innovative solutions with financing, implementation and expansion opportunities.

The first day will focus on emerging agricultural technologies and AI-powered production models and their role in supporting sustainable farming practices and reducing pressure on food supply chains.

The second day will examine agricultural investment, including financing models, capital deployment and approaches to transforming innovative ideas into commercially viable projects.

The third day will focus on academia and scientific research, including youth engagement initiatives and preparing the next generation of talent across the agricultural value chain.

The forum aims to move beyond presenting ideas towards practical implementation by connecting technology, finance, scientific research and policies supporting the agricultural sector.

It will also promote cooperation between industry professionals, researchers and investors to develop solutions and expand their practical application.

The AgriTech Forum forms part of the largest edition of Global Food Week to date, combining a conference and exhibition and featuring eight specialised sectors covering different stages of the food and beverage value chain.

Amid climate challenges, pressure on resources and disruption to supply chains, the forum will promote cross-border and cross-sector knowledge exchange and the adoption of technologies and innovations that support more resilient and sustainable food systems in the UAE and internationally.