Souq Al Jubail Dates Festival attracts more than 1.131 million visitors

SHARJAH, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 11th edition of the Souq Al Jubail Dates Festival concluded at Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah after a three-month run, welcoming more than 1.131 million visitors.

The strong turnout reflects the festival’s continued appeal as a key seasonal destination, bringing together a wide variety of UAE dates and seasonal products while supporting participating traders and showcasing the diversity of locally produced dates.

The 11th edition saw strong participation from dates vendors at the market, alongside exhibitors from outside the market.

Visitors were offered a diverse selection of premium-quality fresh dates, providing greater choice for shoppers and a comprehensive experience tailored to the unique nature of the dates season.

Abdullah Al Shamsi, Senior Manager Sharjah Markets, said, “The strong turnout recorded during the 11th edition of the festival is a clear indication of Souq Al Jubail’s position and importance as a key destination for shoppers seeking local products during the dates season. This year, we focused on offering a diverse range of products and providing traders and participants with greater opportunities to reach a wider audience, supporting commercial activity and enhancing the overall visitor experience.”

Al Shamsi added, “At Souq Al Jubail, we are committed to developing seasonal events in line with shoppers’ needs and in keeping with the agricultural and food seasons in the UAE. The Dates Festival is one of these events, bringing together support for local produce, opportunities for traders and a shopping experience that meets the needs of the community. This was reflected in the strong attendance recorded during this year’s edition.”

Throughout its three-month run, the festival provided a platform to showcase the diversity of UAE dates and offered the public a wide selection of varieties.

It also supported vendors and participants during one of the key seasons for activity in the agricultural and food products market.

Souq Al Jubail continues to organise seasonal events and initiatives that contribute to boosting market activity and offering shoppers diverse experiences, further strengthening its role as a commercial and community destination in the emirate of Sharjah.

Souq Al Jubail is one of the projects of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.