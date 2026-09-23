HCT panel explores innovation, AI in government transformation

SHARJAH, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) hosted a strategic panel discussion at its Sharjah campus on the role of innovation, sustainability and artificial intelligence (AI) in developing government work and supporting the “We the UAE 2031” vision.

Held under the title “Building a forward-thinking government: innovation, sustainability and AI in achieving We the UAE 2031 vision”, the session brought together government leaders and sector experts to discuss future government models and the national capabilities required to keep pace with rapid transformations.

Discussions focused on four areas: innovation as a driver of government transformation, embedding sustainability in government policies and services, AI’s role in building the Government of the Future, and developing capabilities and future readiness.

Participants also highlighted the importance of responsible and safe use of AI, developing national competencies, and continuous education and training to respond to technological, economic and environmental change.

The panel included Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Amal Abdelrahim, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Support Services Sector and Chief AI Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at the Ministry; Hamed Al Jneibi, Animal Wealth Support Programmes Division Director at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority; and Mohammad Al Breiki, Head of the Reference Laboratory Section at the Authority.

The discussion was moderated by Sultan Al Baharani, Relationship Manager at Emirates NBD and an HCT alumnus.

Hassan Al Mheiri, Executive Director of HCT Sharjah, said hosting the session reflects the Colleges’ commitment to strengthening dialogue on forward-looking government by bringing together experts from different sectors to discuss AI, sustainability and future foresight.

He added that Al Nuaimi’s participation as an HCT alumnus provided an opportunity to connect students’ and graduates’ aspirations with labour market needs and the UAE’s future priorities.

Al Nuaimi said the session brought government leaders, educational institutions, the private sector and students together to examine how innovation, sustainability and AI can become an integrated system supporting the objectives of “We the UAE 2031”.

He stressed that building a forward-looking government depends not only on technology but also on developing national talent capable of continuous learning, analysing data, anticipating change and understanding the connections between climate, food security, biodiversity, the economy and quality of life.

Al Nuaimi added that achieving this requires sustained cooperation between government, educational institutions and the private sector to develop Emirati solutions and translate knowledge into policies, services and projects with tangible and sustainable impact.

Participants also highlighted the importance of using innovation and AI to improve government service efficiency, embed sustainability in policies and practices, and strengthen national capabilities and readiness for future transformations.