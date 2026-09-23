Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates 1st Al Ain Future Business Forum

AL AIN, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has inaugurated the 1st Al Ain Future Business Forum, organised by Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) under the theme Invest, Develop, Thrive, at ADNEC Centre Al Ain on 23-24 September 2026.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with a group of government officials, decision-makers, business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and representatives from Emirati and international institutions and companies, discussing the latest investment opportunities aimed at advancing economic diversification in Al Ain Region.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza listened to perspectives of various senior decision-makers and experts on policies, infrastructure and access to capital and talent development, as well as the opportunities created by strategies aimed at strengthening Al Ain’s role in supporting socio-economic development in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored that Al Ain Future Business Forum, by bringing together the public and private sectors, as well as investors, entrepreneurs and innovators, provides a platform to exchange expertise, explore avenues for collaboration and build high-impact partnerships that will drive long-term economic growth in Al Ain Region.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza emphasised the importance of capitalising on Al Ain’s competitive advantages and its promising potential to attract quality investments and open new horizons for economic growth and diversification, in line with the strategic vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to build a knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said, “H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region’s patronage and presence at the opening of Al Ain Future Business Forum reflects our leadership’s vision and steadfast commitment to strengthening the emirate’s economic ecosystem, cementing its position as a global magnet for world-class talents, growing businesses and quality investments.

“By bringing together government entities, startups, SMEs, business and investment leaders, and talent development institutions, Al Ain Future Business Forum provides a suitable platform to build partnerships that will drive tomorrow’s growth. It demonstrates the emirate’s commitment to balanced development, sustainability and diversification as key pillars of sustainable growth.”

Al Ain Future Business Forum brings together more than 4,800 policymakers, senior business executives, investors and entrepreneurs from around the world, as well as more than 70 speakers, to discuss investment opportunities, talent development, advanced manufacturing, agricultural technology, smart mobility, renewable energy and sustainable tourism.