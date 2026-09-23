Abu Dhabi Customs, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council strengthen cooperation on quality, data exchange

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Customs and the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in quality and data exchange.

The MoU aims to enhance government integration and foster effective partnerships that support Abu Dhabi's position as a globally competitive business environment.

It will also contribute to facilitating trade and streamlining business operations across the emirate.

The MoU was signed by Obaid Musallem Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, and Abdulla Ahmed Al Yazeedi, Acting Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, reflecting both entities’ commitment to strengthening coordination and advancing their strategic partnership.

Under the agreement, the two parties will establish a structured framework to govern the exchange of data and information through designated electronic channels.

This includes foreign trade data from customs ports, enabling both entities to draw on shared information to support operations and decision-making, accelerate procedures, and enhance the accuracy of controls over product safety and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The MoU also covers joint research and advisory work in related fields. In addition, the two entities will deliver specialised training programmes and share technical expertise to strengthen institutional capability.

The agreement forms part of Abu Dhabi Customs’ ongoing efforts to strengthen integration with government partners and harness data and modern technologies to build a more connected and streamlined customs ecosystem.

It will also support more effective product examination and conformity procedures, facilitate the smooth flow of trade, and strengthen confidence in products available in the market, contributing to Abu Dhabi’s ambitions for a competitive economy driven by innovation, knowledge and effective partnerships.