Sharjah Book Authority, Chinese delegation explore educational publishing, rights exchange

SHARJAH, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and a Chinese delegation representing major publishing and educational institutions have explored opportunities to expand cooperation between the publishing sectors in Sharjah and Beijing, particularly in educational publishing, rights exchange and expertise.

The discussions took place during an official visit by 13 officials and specialists representing six Chinese institutions working in publishing, education and distribution to SBA headquarters in Sharjah.

The delegation was received by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA; Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publishing Services at SBA; Iman Bin Chaibah, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Global Markets at SBA; Tamer Said, Director of the Sharjah Literary Agency; and Emran Al Ali, Head of the Strategic Planning Division at Sharjah Publishing City (SPC).

The two sides discussed strengthening professional links between Chinese institutions and their counterparts in the region, increasing participation by Chinese publishers in the Sharjah International Book Fair, and identifying the needs of Chinese educational publishers.

They also explored potential areas of future cooperation and ways to establish more direct channels between Chinese institutions and the publishing sector in Sharjah and the wider region.

Al Ameri said Sharjah has developed strong ties with China’s publishing sector through book fairs and specialised events, adding that the visit provides an opportunity to expand cooperation in educational publishing and the exchange of rights and expertise.

He said SBA provides an environment where publishers and institutions from different markets can identify opportunities, establish partnerships and bring their books and content to new readers and markets.

Al Ameri added that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has established books as a foundation for cultural exchange.

He said SBA, chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, continues to translate this vision by expanding Sharjah’s relations with global publishing markets and creating opportunities for publishers, authors and industry professionals.

Al Ameri noted that China is one of the world’s major publishing markets, expressing hope that such meetings will lead to projects and professional partnerships benefiting both sides.

The delegation was also briefed on Sharjah’s publishing ecosystem and toured Sharjah Publishing City, where members learned about its facilities and specialised services for publishers and book industry professionals.

The Chinese delegation included representatives of China Education Publishing & Media Group, People’s Education Press, Higher Education Press, Hunan Education Publishing House, China Educational Publications Import & Export Corporation, and the Import and Export Administration Office of China’s National Press and Publication Administration.

The visit reflects SBA’s efforts to strengthen links between the Arab publishing industry and international markets and transform cultural exchange into professional partnerships supporting the movement of books, ideas and expertise across languages and markets.