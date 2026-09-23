Kalba Jashe and Sahnah Festival to open Thursday

SHARJAH, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The inaugural Jashe and Sahnah Festival will open in Kalba tomorrow, Thursday, celebrating the maritime and culinary heritage of the UAE’s east coast while supporting the sustainability of traditional industries.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in cooperation with Kalba City Municipality, the festival will run until 27th September in Al Samar neighbourhood in Al Ghail Suburb.

The event will span a covered exhibition area of 4,800 square metres and bring together more than 85 productive families specialising in traditional seafood dishes and products, alongside 10 government entities and six national companies and factories specialising in fishing equipment and fish processing.

Visitors will be introduced to the traditional preparation of Jashe, made from small Al Ouma fish that are cleaned and sun-dried, before being ground with spices and dried lemon to produce Sahnah powder in different traditional flavours.

The festival will also provide opportunities for visitors to purchase products directly while creating sales and promotional channels for local businesses, entrepreneurs and the fishing community.

The inaugural edition will feature three main competitions with cash prizes: “Best Jashe or Sahnah Product”, “Best Innovative Jashe or Sahnah Dish for Families”, and “Best-Quality Jashe or Sahnah for Children”.

Through the festival, SCCI and Kalba City Municipality aim to document traditional methods of preparing Jashe and Sahnah and pass them on to future generations, while enabling fishermen and productive families to expand opportunities for marketing their products and improve standards of hygiene, quality and packaging.

The initiative also seeks to reinforce Kalba’s position as a cultural and tourism destination, support local food security and bring government entities, the private sector and the community together on a single platform.

A daily programme of educational workshops and awareness activities will promote marine sustainability, responsible fishing practices and the protection of fish stocks and marine ecosystems.

The festival will also feature displays of modern fishing boats and technologies, along with entertainment and educational spaces for families.