ADIO strengthens Abu Dhabi competitiveness through Al Ain investment push

AL AIN, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Hashem AlKaabi, Head of ADIO’s Al Ain Office, said Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) continues to attract foreign direct investment to the emirate, with a growing focus on directing investment towards Al Ain and its competitive and logistical advantages.

AlKaabi said the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy aims to more than double the size of the manufacturing sector to AED172 billion, increase non-oil exports to AED178.8 billion and create 13,600 skilled jobs by 2031.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during ADIO’s participation in Al Ain Future Business Forum 2026, he said the Al Ain office, launched in May 2025, has already helped attract major investment projects to the city.

Among them is Archer Aviation, a developer of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and air taxi technology, as Abu Dhabi continues to develop its advanced air mobility ecosystem.

He also highlighted State Street Corporation’s plans to establish an operations centre in Al Ain Region, which is expected to create more than 300 jobs in financial services.

AlKaabi said ADIO’s wider investment strategy spans more than 13 economic clusters, with four major clusters currently active: Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI), AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance (AGWA), Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM), and FinTech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Assets (FIDA).

On Al Ain’s competitive advantages, he said the city benefits from advanced infrastructure and logistics capabilities, as well as key investment areas including Al Ain Industrial City, KEZAD and the Al Ain Airport area.

He also highlighted the expected role of Hafeet Rail in strengthening Al Ain’s connectivity over the coming years.

AlKaabi said the UAE-Oman railway project would provide investors with stronger logistics and export links, supporting access not only to markets across the UAE and GCC, but also to international markets.