Palms Sports signs strategic MoUs to advance sports, youth development, academic excellence

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Palms Sports has announced signing a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Renzo Gracie, Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho, and Aion Bridge, establishing a strategic framework for collaboration across sports development, youth empowerment and academic excellence.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, marking an important milestone in a collaboration that brings together distinguished international sporting experience, education and innovation with a shared commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for future generations.

Under the MoUs, the parties will explore the development of joint programmes and initiatives aimed at identifying and nurturing young talent, expanding access to high-quality sports development opportunities, and strengthening the connection between athletic achievement, education and personal development.

Commenting on the occasion, Fouad Darwish, CEO and Managing Director of Palms Sports, said,

“We are proud to formalise this collaboration with Renzo Gracie, Ronaldinho and Aion Bridge. While each partner brings a different area of expertise, we share the same belief in the potential of young people and in the importance of providing them with the right environment to grow, learn and excel. We look forward to translating these agreements into meaningful initiatives that create a lasting impact both in sport and education.”

The agreements represent the beginning of a broader collaborative journey, with further details regarding the planned programmes and initiatives to be announced in due course.