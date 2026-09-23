Abu Dhabi Cycling Club launches new season in October

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Cycling Club has announced the launch of its new season starting next October, featuring a wide range of races and community events throughout the season.

The season will feature the Falcon Daman Series, comprising six races, beginning on October 6 and concluding with the sixth race on March 2.

The club will also organise the Falcon Daman Al Ain Series, starting on November 12 and consisting of three races, with the final race taking place on March 11.

Among the season’s leading races are the Qasr Al Sarab Climb, Daman Liwa Race, National Day Celebration, Daman Al Ain Fondo Race, Khalifa University Challenge, and Hafeet Sports Challenge.

Al Nukhaira Al Khaili, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, said the new season builds on the successes achieved by the club in previous seasons and reflects its commitment to continuing the development of cycling and strengthening its presence within the community. This will be achieved through organizing a comprehensive series of races and sports and community events targeting people of different age groups and ability levels.

He explained that the season’s agenda includes a diverse range of races and challenges held at a number of prominent locations across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This will provide cyclists with greater opportunities to compete and improve their technical and physical performance, while also encouraging members of the community to take up cycling as a healthy activity and an active lifestyle.

He added that the club will continue developing its programs and initiatives in line with the UAE’s vision of supporting community sports and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for hosting and organising cycling races of various types.