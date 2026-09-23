Nahyan bin Mubarak tours Education Interface Exhibition in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, places human development and empowerment at the forefront of its priorities.

''The UAE views education as a fundamental pillar for shaping the future and preparing generations that are proud of their national identity, equipped with modern knowledge and skills, and capable of continuing the country’s journey of development and prosperity,'' said Sheikh Nahyan during a visit today to the 12th Education Interface Exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

He noted that His Highness’s vision is based on providing an advanced education system that keeps pace with global changes and offers Emirati boys and girls broad opportunities to acquire future-oriented knowledge and skills, benefit from modern technology and artificial intelligence, and develop their abilities in critical thinking, creativity, and initiative.

He explained that:''Education in our time goes beyond academic achievement and obtaining qualifications. It also encompasses building students’ character, developing their ability to think, analySe, innovate, and engage in lifelong learning, preparing them to adapt to rapid changes in the labor market, and enabling them to benefit from advanced sciences, modern technology, and artificial intelligence applications.''

The exhibition covers a range of topics related to the future of education and the labour market, including future-oriented fields of study, artificial intelligence, innovation, and entrepreneurship, as well as ways to strengthen integration among families, educational institutions, government entities, and the business sector.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak toured the exhibition halls and reviewed the advanced academic programmes, training and qualification opportunities, and innovative initiatives and projects presented by participating universities, educational institutions, and organisations. These initiatives contribute to developing young people’s capabilities and enhancing their readiness for the future.

He also listened to presentations on the key programmes, academic disciplines, and educational and professional pathways offered by the participating entities. He reviewed a number of innovative projects that provide new solutions and applications in the fields of education, technology, artificial intelligence, and innovation.

The two-day event is being held under the patronage of H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi) with broad participation from local and international universities and educational institutions.

The 2026 editio, which is held under the theme Education and the Family, in line with the designation of 2026 as the UAE Year of the Family, brings together 580 universities and educational institutions from inside and outside the UAE, giving students and parents the opportunity to learn about academic programmes, future specialisations, scholarships and career pathways, alongside insight into the latest global trends in education and the requirements of the job market.