NHRI Board of Trustees approves two standing committees

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Trustees of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) has approved the establishment of two standing committees. The first will focus on rights and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), while the second will be responsible for complaints, monitoring and field visits.

This strategic step aims to further strengthen the Institution’s organizational framework and advance its oversight and human rights role in accordance with international standards.

The decision was announced during the third meeting of the Board of Trustees in its second term, held at the NHRI headquarters in Abu Dhabi and chaired by Dr. Salem Suhail Al Neyadi, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Institution and Chairman of its Board of Trustees. The meeting was attended by Board members representing government entities, marking their first gathering during the current term, pursuant to Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 concerning the National Human Rights Institution.

The meeting explored avenues for cooperation and coordination with representatives of government entities, with a view to enhancing institutional integration and facilitating the exchange of perspectives and expertise related to human rights. These efforts support the NHRI in fulfilling its mandate and strengthening its role within the national human rights framework.

At the internal level, the Board discussed a package of administrative decisions aimed at developing the Institution’s operational structure. It also reviewed the Board’s regulations and the NHRI’s organizational regulations.

These steps reaffirm the National Human Rights Institution’s commitment to consolidating an institutional approach that ensures the protection and promotion of rights and fosters a culture of human rights with efficiency, independence and long-term sustainability.