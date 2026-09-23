Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Saudi embassy reception on National Day

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) - Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended this evening the reception hosted by Sultan bin Abdullah Al Anqari, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the UAE, on the occasion of the 96th National Day of Saudi Arabia.

The reception, held in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by a number of officials and members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.

In his remarks on this occasion, the ambassador emphasised the deep, longstanding historical ties between the two brotherly nations.