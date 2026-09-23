EAHS crowns winners of first leg of ‘Tsholeeb’ competition in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) concluded the first leg of the inaugural edition of the “Tsholeeb” competition yesterday, and the event was held in Butheeb in Al Khatem, in the capital Abu Dhabi, with notable participation from Emirati men and women, as part of the Society’s efforts to promote traditional activities and preserve the national identity associated with the purebred Arabian horse.

Held under the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, the closing ceremony of the event was attended by Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the EAHS, as the latter crowned the top three finishers in the male and female riders’ categories, as well as the best team in each category, in recognition of their outstanding traditional performances that showcased their skills in this authentic Emirati art and the harmony and coordination required between rider and horse.

In the male riders’ category, Abdullah Saleh Al Jjniebi took first place, followed by Majid Abdullah Al Alawi in second while Khalifa Ali Al Darai came in third.

As for the female riders’ category, Latifa Khalid Al Falasi claimed first place, followed by Wdeema Yahya Al Katheeri in second and Fatima Eida Al Ameri in third.

In the team competition, the Butheeb team won first place in the male riders’ category, while the Saraya Al Khail team claimed first place in the female riders’ category.

The competition is being held over two rounds (legs), with Abu Dhabi hosting the first leg and Al Dhafra hosting the second on September 27, with attractive cash prizes being at stake for the winners of each leg.

Through organising the competition, the Society aims to instil the values of cultural and traditional heritage among younger generations. “Tsholeeb” is one of the UAE’s authentic traditional arts, performed by riders on horseback through improvised poetic verses, individually or collectively, according to specific metres and melodies that harmonise with the movement of the horses. The competition contributes to reviving this heritage and strengthening its presence within the community.