$40 billion in financing to 18 countries: IMF's 2026 Annual Report

WASHINGTON, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) today released its 2026 Annual Report of the Executive Board, which covers the activities of the IMF in fiscal year 2026 from May 1, 2025, through April 30, 2026, and in some cases more recently.

The 2026 Annual Report, Navigating a Precarious World, examines four forces shaping the global economy: rising public debt, a surge of AI investment transforming economies and labour markets, trade reorientation amid an unprecedented energy supply shock, and the rapid development of stablecoins, central bank digital currencies, and tokenisation.

In FY 2026, the IMF continued to support its members in our three core areas:

Economic surveillance: 138 country health checks (Article IV consultations and related surveillance activities) completed.

Lending: $40 billion in financing to 18 countries (including roughly $2 billion to 9 low-income countries).

Capacity development: $400 million for hands-on technical advice, policy-oriented training, and peer learning.

The IMF has continued to respond to economic challenges stemming from a series of shocks since the onset of the global pandemic, including through lending under IMF-supported programmes.

Demand for lending and support under the IMF’s facilities remained high in FY 2026. Between May 1, 2025, and April 30, 2026, new requests were approved for about (Special Drawing Rights) SDR 29 billion.

As of April 30, 2026, total undisbursed lending commitments and credit outstanding under the General Resources Account amounted to about SDR 144 billion; the corresponding total under the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT) was about SDR 27 billion.